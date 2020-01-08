Tuesday Win For Aces, Lady Comets & Comets

For the second time this season, the Mulberry Grove Aces defeated Lebanon Tuesday night.

Playing at home, the Aces recorded a 73-36 win.

They are 7-9 for the season. The next game is Friday at home against Ramsey.

—

The Greenville Lady Comets extended their winning streak to eight games with a 59-18 triumph at Metro East Lutheran Tuesday night.

They led 35-10 at halftime.

Top scorers for GHS were Rylee Pickett with 15 points and Megan Hallemann with 11. Pickett sank four three-pointers.

The varsity Lady Comets are 13-5 for the season. They play at Roxana Thursday night and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity GHS girls beat Metro East Lutheran 42-13. Hannah Potthast had 11 points and Paige Roberts nine.

—

A dominating third quarter propelled the Greenville Comets to their fourth win of the season Tuesday night at Wood River.

They ended with a 58-45 victory over the Oilers.

Trailing by three at halftime, the Comets scored the first 18 points of the third quarter to take control of the game. Two three-pointers by Desmond Gardner got the team off to a good third quarter start and the Comets sank two other threes in the frame.

The home team led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, but GHS slowly battled back, outscoring the Oilers 13-8 in the second quarter and 21-8 in the third.

Leading the winners in scoring was Fletcher Manhart with 16 points. He put in four threes.

Gardner had a 15-point night and Peyton McCullough totaled 13.

The Comets play at Roxana Friday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Also at Wood River, the GHS junior varsity team won 55-53.