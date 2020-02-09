The Greenville High School cheerleaders turned in the best finish in school history at the Illinois State High School Association state finals Saturday.

The Comets placed fourth in the small school varsity class.

They qualified for Saturday’s final round by earning a place in the top 10 on Friday with the best score among all teams.

Saturday, the small team title went to Carterville, followed by Farmington, Elgin St. Edward and Greenville. Roxana placed sixth.

Last year was the first tier the Comet cheerleaders advanced to the finals. They finished seventh in 2019.