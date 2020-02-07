7th Grade Jays One Game Away From State Finals

The Greenville seventh grade boys’ basketball team is one step away from the IESA state finals.

The Blue Jays play Southwestern Piasa in a one-game sectional at Vandalia Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The winner advances to the finals in Wenona on Saturday.

Earlier in the season, the Blue Jays defeated Southwestern.

Coach Trevor Stoecklin said his team plays an upbeat style that has been in design for a couple of years.

Coach Stoecklin said there’s excitement in the air at Greenville Junior High School.

Greenville enters Wednesday’s sectional with a 17-5 record. Southwestern is 20-4.