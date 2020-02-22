Aces Head To Regional Monday

The Mulberry Grove Aces concluded their regular season Friday night with a 60-45 loss to Ramsey.

The Aces are in the Altamont Class 1A Regional next week.

Monday’s games are Altamont against Sandoval and St. Elmo/Brownstown against Patoka.

Mulberry Grove plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Dieterich. That will be followed by South Central against Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

A win by the Aces puts them into a semifinal game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of the South Central-Christ Our Rock Lutheran contest.

The championship game of the Altamont Regional is Friday at 7 p.m.