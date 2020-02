The Mulberry Grove Aces’ basketball season came to an end Tuesday night in the Class 1A Altamont Regional.

The Aces lost to Dieterich 56-45.

Head Coach Andrew Beckham said he was proud of his players for the fight they showed, especially after losing to the same opponent by 51 points back on February 15.

Mulberry Grove had a 10-22 record for the 2019-2020 campaign.