Basketball Panthers Pick Up 2 Wins

The Greenville College men’s basketball team picked up two wins in three days at home last week.

Saturday, the Panthers beat MacMurray 161-131, recording 35 three-point field goals in the contest.

Marvin Bateman totaled 34 points with 10 threes made, and Kameron Vinsel had 26 points, sinking 8 threes.

The 35 three-pointers set a new St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record. The Panthers already held the mark at 33.

Last Thursday, the Panthers defeated Spalding 140-119. Sontiago Grady netted 23 points while Vinsel had 18.

The Panthers are 11-10 overall and 10-4 in the SLIAC, alone in second place, two games out of first.

They travel to Iowa Wesleyan Wednesday.