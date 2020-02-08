Boys Basketball Scores From 2/7

By
WGEL
-

Greenville 48 Staunton 44

Mulberry Grove 70 Windsor-Stewardson Strasburg 58

Mater Dei 61 Breese Central 50

Columbia 65 Highland 53

Wesclin 49 Carlyle 31

Hillsboro 66 Carlinville 61

Pana 61 Litchfield 46

Roxana 62 Gillespie 47

Vandalia 59 Southwestern 47

Altamont 45 Oblong 24

St. Anthony 57 Teutopolis 43

New Athens 76 Lebanon 28

Nashville 57 Sparta 29

Okawville 43 Gibault 27

Patoka 55 Sandoval 42

Salem 56 Freeburg 52

South Central 76 Ramsey 38

St. Elmo-Brownstown 74 Christ Our Rock 54

Wayne city 51 Odin 47

