Boys Basketball Scores From 2/7

Greenville 48 Staunton 44
Mulberry Grove 70 Windsor-Stewardson Strasburg 58
Mater Dei 61 Breese Central 50
Columbia 65 Highland 53
Wesclin 49 Carlyle 31
Hillsboro 66 Carlinville 61
Pana 61 Litchfield 46
Roxana 62 Gillespie 47
Vandalia 59 Southwestern 47
Altamont 45 Oblong 24
St. Anthony 57 Teutopolis 43
New Athens 76 Lebanon 28
Nashville 57 Sparta 29
Okawville 43 Gibault 27
Patoka 55 Sandoval 42
Salem 56 Freeburg 52
South Central 76 Ramsey 38
St. Elmo-Brownstown 74 Christ Our Rock 54
Wayne city 51 Odin 47