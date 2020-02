Breese Central and Breese Mater Dei are playing Thursday night in championship games at girls’ basketball regionals.

At Carlyle, Breese Central will meet Southwestern Piasa. At Gillespie, Mater will face Alton Marquette. Both games start at 7 p.m.

The winners will advance to the semifinals of the Greenville Class 2A Sectional on Monday night.

Champions from the Carlinville and Auburn regionals will also be in the Greenville Sectional.