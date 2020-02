Both high school boys’ basketball teams are in the semifinals of the Gillespie Class 2A Regional and play Wednesday.

Mater Dei faces Hillsboro at 6 p.m. and Breese Central has a 7:30 game with Carlinville.

In regional games played Tuesday night, Breese Central topped Litchfield 72-28, Nashville beat Wesclin 49-25, Carlinville beat Staunton 47-33, Alton Marquette defeated Carlyle 56-38 and Marshall beat Vandalia 88-48.