Comets Basketball Beats Vandalia

The Greenville Comets turned in one of their best efforts of the season Friday night.

Playing at home in front of a big crowd, the Comets beat Vandalia 61-42 to improve their South Central Conference record to 5-2.

The Comets never trailed in the game. The Vandals were able to tie it at 10 late in the first quarter, but the Comets led 12-10 at the quarter break. It was a 31-25 GHS lead at halftime.

The Comets scored the first 12 points of the third quarter and the lead remained in double digits the rest of the way.

Jack Schaufelberger led the Comets with 18 points and a dozen rebounds.

Fletcher Manhart had a 17-point game and Peyton McCullough posted 10 points.

Greenville High is 9-17 overall with two regular season games left. The Comets host Litchfield Tuesday night and play at Gillespie Friday. Both games will be broadcast on WGEL.

The Comets have been assigned to the Roxana Class 2A Regional.

They play Southwestern Piasa on Monday, February 24. With a win, the Comets will face Roxana in the semifinals.