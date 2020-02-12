Comets Best Southwestern

The Greenville Comets grabbed a victory Tuesday night at Southwestern Piasa, 57-33.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill said his team played very well, leading 13-4 after one quarter and 29-8 at halftime.

Scoring leaders were Jack Schaufelberger with 20 points, Peyton McCullough with 11 and Fletcher Manhart with 10.

It was the Comets eighth win of the season. They are now 4-2 in the South Central Conference.

Three GHS boys’ teams play at home against Vandalia on Friday.

A freshman game precedes the 6 p.m. junior varsity contest.

The varsity game is after JV action and will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.