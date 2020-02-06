Comets Cheerleaders At State

For the fourth time in the last five years, the Greenville High School varsity cheerleading squad is in the Illinois High School Association state finals in Bloomington.

The Comets cheer Friday at 11:25 a.m. in the opening round of the Small School Varsity competition.

A top 10 finish Friday moves them into the final day on Saturday.

The GHS squad tied for first place in the Carterville Sectional last Saturday. Head Coach Amanda Goldsboro said it was tough competition.

Click below to hear her comments:

So how are the Comets preparing for their big performance Friday? Goldsboro said they’re reviewing feedback from recent competition and trying to perfect what they’re routine.

Click below to hear more:

Cheerleading squads have just one performance each day, if they qualify. GHS got to the second day for the first time last year and placed seventh in the state. Coach Goldsboro said the expectations on the cheerleaders continue to grow.

Click below for more:

The Comets varsity squad includes Trista Kinkel, Nevaeh Haas, Kaylan Lile, Alli Jo Suess, Abby Wall, Elena Valentin, Kyley Sugg, Sophie Warchol, Avery Cantrill, Lily Prater, Lilliee Joiner and Kelsie Hemann with four alternates, Emma Ketten, Georgia Sussenbach, Laia Klein and Lexi Griffin.

The Comets were IHSA state qualifiers in 2016, 2017 and 2019.