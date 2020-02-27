Comets End Season In Semifinals

The Greenville Comets had their season come to an end Wednesday night with a loss in the semifinals of the Roxana Class 2A Regional.

Roxana defeated the Comets 37-31.

GHS led by two after one quarter and opened up a nine point lead midway through the second frame. It was only a 15-14 lead at halftime.

Neither team scored much in the third quarter and Roxana led 20-19 going into the final period.

The Comets stayed close in the early part of the fourth, but Roxana maintained the lead by making all nine of its free throws in the quarter.

Leading the Comets in scoring were Jack Schaufelberger with nine points, Desmond Gardner with eight and Peyton McCullough with 7.

The Comets concluded the season with a 12-18 overall record.