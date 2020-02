The Greenville Comets played in the Rich Herrin Classic Shootout Saturday in Benton and lost to Harrisburg 60-41.

The Comets led early in the game, but by the end of the first quarter, Harrisburg was on top 19-8. It was a 29-13 deficit for GHS at halftime and 49-28 after three quarters.

Jack Schaufelberger scored 11 points and Peyton McCullough had 10 for the Comets.

Greenville is now 7-17 for the season and travels to Southwestern Piasa Tuesday night.