Comets Fall To Pana Friday

The Greenville Comets played well Friday night at Pana, but fell to the Panthers 56-45.

The Comets got off to a good start, scoring the first five points of the game before the first quarter ended 14-14. GHS led by six points in the second quarter, but trailed 27-26 at halftime.

Pana outscored the Comets 13-5 in the third quarter and maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Top scorers for the Comets were Fletcher Manhart with 14 points and Desmond Gardner with 11.

The young Comets are now 2-2 in the South Central Conference and 6-16 overall.

Greenville will make up a game Wednesday night at home against Okawville, host Staunton Friday night and play in the Benton Shootout next Saturday against Harrisburg at 11:30 a.m. The Staunton and Harrisburg games will be broadcast on WGEL.