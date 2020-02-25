Comets Headed To Regional Semifinals

The Greenville Comets have advanced to the semifinals of the Roxana Class 2A Regional.

Playing an opening round game Monday night, the Comets defeated Southwestern Piasa 48-43.

While the Comets led nearly the entire game, the Birds took a one-point lead late in the third quarter. By the end of the third, GHS had a one-point margin, then built a seven point margin early in the fourth quarter and held on for the win.

The difference in the game was at the free throw line as the Comets outscored the Birds 11-2 from the stripe.

Leading the Comets in scoring was Jack Schaufelberger with 15 points. Desmond Gardner contributed 13 points.

The Comets are now 12-17 for the season. They play Roxana at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game at Roxana. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The two teams met at Roxana earlier in the season with the Shells getting a two-point win in overtime.

In the first Roxana Regional game Monday night, Carlyle beat East Alton-Wood River 59-49.

The Indians play a semifinal game Tuesday night at 7 against Alton Marquette.

In other Class 2A regionals, Vandalia defeated Flora 70-49 at Flora and Trenton Wesclin stopped Columbia 54-44 at Red Bud.

In Class 1A games at Altamont, St. Elmo/Brownstown slipped past Patoka 75-71 and Altamont beat Sandoval 64-29.

At Steeleville, Okawville was a 60-33 winner over Zeigler Royalton.