Comets Top Staunton

After scoring just two points in the third quarter, the Greenville Comets rallied in the fourth to defeat Staunton, 48-44, at home Friday night.

The Comets recorded six three-point field goals in the opening half and led by two after one quarter and 28-23 at halftime. Staunton took advantage of the Comets’ scoring drought in the third quarter to lead by four with one quarter to play.

GHS outscored the visitors 18-10 in the fourth period, using a great defense to steal the ball several times. Sophomore Nathan Grull came up with big plays at the end. He grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to give his team the lead, then took a charging foul in the final minute. The Comets sank free throws to stay in front.

Fletcher Manhart led all scorers with 20 points for GHS. He sank five three-pointers in the first half, then made five of six free throws in the fourth.

Jack Schaufelberger had a 12-point night. Grull and Peyton McCullough finished with 6 apiece.

The win gives the Comets a 3-2 record in the South Central Conference and they are 7-16 overall. The squad plays Harrisburg in the Benton Shootout at 11:30 this (Saturday) morning,

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.