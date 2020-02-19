Comets Win Last Regular Season Home Game

In their final home game of the season, the Greenville Comets played very well Tuesday night and defeated Litchfield 64-44.

After Litchfield scored the first two points, the Comets never trailed the rest of the contest. GHS led by five after one quarter, by 10 at halftime and by 24 after three quarters.

Four Comets scored in double figures. They were Jack Schaufelberger with 19 points, Fletcher Manhart with 16, Peyton McCullough with 12 and Desmond Gardner with 10.

The Comets have a 10-17 overall record and are 6-2 in the South Central Conference. Their final regular season game is Friday night at Gillespie. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Tuesday was senior night at the Comets game. There are no senior players on the team.

Recognized were senior cheerleaders and band members, plus their parents. The cheerleaders are Navaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel and Kaylan Lile.

The six senior band members are Joshua Doty, Gabe Baxter, Chloe Beckert, Jolie Harnetiaux, Nichole Evans and Eli Borwick.