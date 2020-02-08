Eight Grade Jays End Season 16-7

The eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays were unable to hand Litchfield its first loss of the season and fell in the championship game in their own IESA regional Friday evening.

The Panthers won by 10 to go 22-0 this season and advance to Wednesday’s sectional at Vandalia.

The Blue Jays played well in the first half, leading 17-11 at halftime, but Litchfield came back in the second half. The Panther lead was only four points after three quarters, and a three-pointer by Kaleb Gardner got the Blue Jays within one early in the fourth frame.

It was still a two point game with three and one-half minutes remaining, then Litchfield slowly pulled away and won 38-28.

Gardner had 20 of the Blue Jays 28 points, sinking six three-point shots. Mattix Sandifer scored five, Nick Grull, two and Hunter Clark, one.

The Blue Jays ended their season with a 16-7 mark.