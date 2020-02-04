Eighth Grade Blue Jays In Title Game

The eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays have reached the championship game of their own IESA Class 3A regional.

The Blue Jays won a semifinal game Monday night, defeating Morrisonville 42-24.

They posted a win in their opening regional contest on Saturday, 32-23 over Hillsboro.

Greenville is seeded second in the regional and Litchfield is the top seed. The two teams will battle Thursday at 6 p.m. in Greenville for the regional crown.

The regional champ will advance to the Vandalia Sectional on February 12.