GHS Cheerleaders Are Going Back To State

The Greenville High School cheerleading squad is making a return trip to the state finals.

Performing at the Illinois High School Association sectional at Carterville Saturday morning, the Comets tied for first place in the small team class. They had the same point total as Carterville.

There were 14 teams in the class.

Greenville and Carterville advance to the IHSA state finals as do Mater Dei, third in the class, and Pinckneyville and Lawrenceville, tied for fourth.

This will be the third time in the last four years the Comets cheerleaders have gone to the state event. It will be held this Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Other team results in the small class were Breese Central, 7th; Carlyle, 8th, and Wesclin, 14th.

Highland is going to state in the medium class. The Bulldogs placed second out of 15 teams in the Carterville Sectional.