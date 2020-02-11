GHS Cheerleaders Coach On State Performance

The Greenville High School cheerleaders turned in two outstanding performances over the weekend at the Illinois High School Association state championships.

The Comets finished fourth in the small school varsity team division, the best finish ever by a GHS cheer squad at the IHSA competition.

After the first day of performances on Friday, the Comets were in first place among the top 10 teams. The final day of competition was Saturday.

Head Coach Amanda Goldsboro was very proud of her cheerleaders.

Click below to hear her comments:

Coach Goldsboro said the cheer squad faced and overcame injuries and put in a lot of hard work in the 2019-20 campaign.

Click below for more:

The cheerleaders at state included Trista Kinkel, Nevaeh Haas, Kaylan Lile, Alli Jo Suess, Abby Wall, Elena Valentin, Kyley Sugg, Sophie Warchol, Avery Cantrill, Lily Prater, Lilee Joiner, Kelsie Hemann, and alternates Emma Ketten, Georgia Sussenbach, Laia Klein and Lexie Griffin.

Assisting Coach Goldsboro were Allyson Loucks and Gayla Brauns.