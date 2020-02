Greenville High School’s freshman girls’ team played twice in the Hillsboro Basketball Tournament Saturday.

The Lady Comets opened with a 47-35 win over Pana.

The difference in the game was at the free throw line. GHS sank 15 free throws while Pana made two.

Lilly Funneman and Hannah Potthast led the winning team in scoring with 16 and 15 points respectively.

In the second game, the Lady Comets lost to Breese Central 48-23. Funneman scored 16 points and Ainsley Olson had 6.