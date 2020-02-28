Girls Basketball All-State Recognition

Greenville High School Senior Megan Hallemann has received special state recognition from two organizations for her play this past season.

The Lady Comets’ 6-4 center was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 2A third team. She was also Associated Press Class 2A honorable mention.

Hallemann scored nearly 12 points per game and averaged nine rebounds this past season. She had 171 blocked shots and finished her career with 557, sixth most ever in Illinois girls’ basketball history. She ended her career with 1,153 points, third on the all-time Lady Comets’ list, and 744 rebounds, second all-time.

Senior Rylee Pickett received IBCA special mention. She also average about 12 points this past season and sank 61 three-point field goals, which ties her for second for most in a season. Pickett also had 137 career threes, second most in Lady Comets’ history.

She shot 38 percent in three-point shots for her career, a school record.

Other area girls receiving honors were Molly Diekemper from Carlyle and Shannon Lampe from Mater Dei, Class 2A Associated Press honorable mention; and Allyson Hardiek from Altamont and Clare Wilhour from Brownstown/St. Elmo, AP Class 1A honorable mention.