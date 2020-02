Two semifinal games were played Monday night in the Greenville Class 2A Girls Basketball Sectional.

Breese Mater Dei defeated Carlinville 47-28 and Pleasant Plains beat Breese Central 51-37.

The championship game between Mater Dei and Pleasant Plains is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Greenville High School gym. Mater Dei has a 21-8 record. Pleasant Plains is 24-3.

The Greenville sectional champion advances to the Jacksonville Super-Sectional at Illinois College Monday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.