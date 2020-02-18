GU Baseball Season Starts In Georgia

The Greenville University baseball squad began its 2020 season in Georgia over the weekend.

The Panthers were unable to record a win in three games.

Greenville lost to Oglethorpe 8-3, fell to Berry 6-1 and dropped a 12-6 game to Rhodes.

The Panthers play at home Friday against Cornell College and have a home doubleheader against Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.

Coach Lynn Carlson’s roster includes several local players. They are Drew Frey from Pocahontas, Lukas Whitten from Highland, Dustin Phelps from Alhambra, Austin Rexroad from Beecher City, Grant Carman from Carlyle and Klaiton Wolff from Altamont.