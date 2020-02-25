GU Baseball Team Looking For First Win

After six games, the Greenville University baseball team is still looking for its first victory.

Playing three games over the weekend, the Panthers tied one game and lost two. GU was the home team as all three games were played at the Sports Park in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Friday, Cornell College topped Greenville 3-1. Grant Carman from Carlyle had two hits while Klaiton Wolff from Altamont posted a hit and scored the run for Greenville.

Former Greenville Comet Drew Frey had a big day Saturday. GU lost the first game to Nebraska Wesleyan, 3-1. Frey had two hits, including a double and drove in Greenville’s only run with an infield hit in the fourth inning.

Wolff also had two hits, including a double.

The second game with Nebraska Wesleyan was halted after 11 innings, due to darkness, with the score tied 3-3. The Panthers came back twice to erase deficits.

Frey totaled two hits, scored a run, was issued a walk and stole three bases.

The Panthers play at Robert Smith Field Saturday, hosting Wheaton at 11 a.m. and Illinois Wesleyan at 2 p.m.