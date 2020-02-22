GU Basketball Teams Look To Post Season

The Greenville University women’s basketball team will play in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament for the sixth straight season next week, and the GU men have qualified for the conference tourney a fifth straight year.

Playing at Blackburn Wednesday night, the Panther men lost 133-129 while the Lady Panthers posted an 89-52 triumph.

The teams end the regular season Saturday afternoon at Eureka College.

The Lady Panthers ate 15-9 overall and 12-5 in the conference. The Panther men own a 13-11 overall record and are 12-5 in the SLIAC.