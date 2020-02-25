GU Men In SLIAC Tournament At Webster

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament is this week at Webster University in St. Louis.

Greenville University is the second seed out of the four teams in the tourney and plays Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against third-seeded Fontbonne. The second game will be top-seeded Webster against number four Blackburn.

The title game is Saturday at 3 p.m. at Webster.

Webster won the regular season SLIAC title, then Greenville, Fontbonne and Blackburn tied for second with 12-6 marks.

Finishing the regular season last Saturday, the Panthers fell at Eureka College 137-129. Marvin Bateman scored 27 for GU.

Greenville enters the conference tournament with a 13-12 overall record.