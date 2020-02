It took overtime for the Greenville University men’s basketball team to defeat Fontbonne Saturday afternoon in Greenville.

Fontbonne sent the game into overtime on a late three-point bucket, but the Panthers took care of business in overtime to win 155-149.

Sontiago Grady led the scoring list for GU with 27 points. Marvin Bateman added 20.

The win gave the Panthers a 9-10 overall record and 8-4 mark in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They host Spalding Thursday night.