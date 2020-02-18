GU Men’s Basketball Notch Another Win

The Greenville University men’s basketball team grabbed another win in its final home game of the regular season last Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Principia 120-111. Henry Johnson led the scoring with 22 points.

GU is 13-10 overall and 12-4 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Panthers have two regular season games remaining. They play at Blackburn Wednesday and at Eureka Saturday. Both are conference games.

GU is currently in second place in the SLIAC, two games behind Webster and two games in front of Eureka, Blackburn and Fontbonne.