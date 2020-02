Greenville University’s women’s basketball team lost at home Saturday, 78-70 against Fontbonne.

The Lady Panthers trailed by 15 at halftime, but made it close by creeping to within four points after three quarters.

Emily Reinneck had an 18-point game for GU and Haven Robertson scored 16.

The Lady Panthers’ overall record is now 11-8. They have an 8-4 record in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Greenville plays at home Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Spalding.