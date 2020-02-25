GU Women Headed To SLIAC Tourney

The Greenville University women’s basketball team plays in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament later this week at Webster University in St. Louis.

The Lady Panthers were 13-5 in conference action to finish in a tie for third place. They play in the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday against number one- seeded Webster. The other game that night is Fontbonne against Spalding.

The championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday at Webster.

The Lady Panthers concluded the regular season last Saturday with a 74-69 win at Eureka. Emily Reinneck scored 22 points and Hannah Krukewitt grabbed 10 rebounds.

Greenville is 16-9 overall going into the tournament.