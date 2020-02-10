GU Women’s Basketball Splits 2

The Lady Panthers of Greenville University split two games late last week in their home gym.

Saturday, the GU women topped MacMurray 88-71. Scoring leaders were Hannah Krukewitt with 18 points, and Emily Reinneck and Madelyn Stephen with 15 each.

Last Thursday, Spalding came from Kentucky and defeated the Lady Panthers 64-56. Stephen posted 14 points while Krukewitt and Reinneck had 12 apiece.

The GU women are 12-8 overall and 9-5 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, tied for third place with three other teams.

Greenville plays at Iowa Wesleyan Wednesday.