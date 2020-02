Greenville University’s women rolled to a 70-50 win over Principia last Saturday in the Lady Panthers’ final regular season home basketball game.

Madelyn Stephen paced GU in scoring with 14 points.

The Lady Panthers have a 14-9 overall record. They are 11-5 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with two conference games remaining.

The Lady Panthers are at Blackburn Wednesday and at Eureka Saturday. They are currently tied for third place with Spalding.