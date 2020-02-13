HEAT Tumblers Bring Home 70 Trophies

On January 25th and 26th, 61 competitive team students from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling and Trampoline traveled to Macon, Illinois for their third competition this season. The team overall brought home 17 first-place trophies, 29 second-place trophies and 24 third-place trophies. All other competitors placing fourth and below received medals.

L-R 1st row

Brooklyn Fenton, Paisley State, Indi Flowers, Paisley Fenton, Lainey Barcum, Sawyer Spencer, Callie Mears, Avery Barcum, Abbey Jo Ketcherside and Marisa Shipman

L-R 2nd row

Penny Cina, Myka LaChance, Isabelle Zbinden, Torrie McDonald, Harper Fuller, Gracie Chambers, Skylar Scroggins, Kember DeBlois, Avery Maddaleno and Taegan Kieffer

L-R 3rd row

Kaelyn Benning, Karsyn Adams, Elaina Kenny, Abigail Clark, Kaelin Cress, Kinsley Mears, CJ Yeske, Hazel Holshouser, Kyla Greenwood, Kate Cunningham, Jenna Durbin and Harrison Tuetken

L-R back row

Nicole Blumer, Haylee Hediger, Sami Page, Rozzalynn McDonald, Kinsley Trader, Summer Spencer, Kamdyn Putnam, Lauren Hartman, Rylin DeBlois, Autumn Lutz and Cate Leible

Not pictured:

Layla Blankenship. Stephanie Brent, Marcie Carroll, Nataleigh Cassidy, Peyton Dothager, Camryn Engelman, Sophie Harrison, Frankie Huber, Lilly Jeffers, Emree Joiner, Chloee Kenny, Reese Logsdon, Kendall Markezich, Adilyn Milanos, Avery Robinson, Raegan Skinner, Abigail Staff and Adaley Wessell