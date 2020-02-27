Lady Comets Basketball Awards

The Greenville High School girls’ basketball awards program was held Tuesday night.

On the varsity team, Megan Hallemann received offensive and defensive player of the year honors, plus the Rebounding Award.

Hannah Simpson earned the Assists Award, Natalie Iberg was named Most Improved Player, and Rylee Pickett was honored as Teammate of the Year.

The varsity team was the best defensive squad in school history. The Lady Comets allowed 973 points in 30 games for a 32.4 per game average.

The varsity also set records for fewest points allowed in a game, 6 against Steeleville; fewest turnovers in a game, three against Carlyle, and tied the record for fewest points allowed in a quarter, blanking opposing teams six times during the season.

The Lady Comets’ varsity was 21-9 for the season.

Junior varsity honors went to Abby Sussenbach as Defensive Player of the Year, Gwyn Mitchell as Offensive Player of the Year, Olivia Berry and Ali Ridens as Teammates of the Year, and Brooklyn Suzuki as Most Improved Player.

For the freshman team, Hannah Potthast won Offensive Player of the Year, Lilly Funneman, Defensive Player of the Year; Charlee Stearns, Most Improved Player; and Bailey Wilkerson, Teammate of the Year.