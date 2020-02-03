Lady Comets Beat Staunton

By
WGEL
-
Courtesy of Walker Photography

The Greenville Lady Comets are 20-7 for the season after beating Staunton Saturday afternoon at home, 45-15.

Natalie Iberg poured in 23 points. She sank five three-point shots.

Megan Hallemann had an 11-point game.

The win gives the GHS girls a 7-1 record in the South Central Conference. They can clinch the conference title with a win at Carlinville Thursday night.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager said his team will have to turn in a good effort at Carlinville.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Lady Comets host Christ Our Rock Lutheran Monday night. It will be senior night.

The Monday and Thursday games will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

