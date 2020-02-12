Lady Comets Season Ends With Close Game

The season came to an end Tuesday night for the Greenville Lady Comets in the Carlyle Class 2A Regional.

Southwestern Piasa edged the GHS girls 44-42.

The Lady Comets led most of the game. They were on top 9-3 after one quarter, and 26-18 at halftime. They scored just four points in the third quarter, but still clung to a one-point lead.

The teams traded leads in the final frame. The score was tied 42-42 when Southwestern sank two free throws with 4 seconds remaining.

The Lady Comets moved the ball down the floor and got a final shot off, but it was no good.

Leading scorer in the game was the Lady Comets’ Rylee Pickett with 22 points. It was the final high school game for Lady Comet seniors Pickett, Danielle Brand, Hannah Simpson and Megan Hallemann.

Greenville High ends the season with a 21-9 record. The Lady comets were co-champions in the South Central Conference and won the championship of the Lebanon Christmas Tournament.

Southwestern plays Breese Central Thursday night for the championship of the Carlyle Regional. Central beat Salem, 65-37, in Tuesday’s other semifinal game.

The champion advances to the Greenville Sectional Monday.