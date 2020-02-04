Lady Comets Win Senior Night

The Greenville Lady Comets’ varsity basketball team rolled to a 62-20 win Monday night over Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

It was senior night as the GHS squad played its last regular season home game. Honored before the contest were seniors Danielle Brand, Megan Hallemann, Rylee Pickett, Hannah Simpson, and their parents.

Scoring leaders in the game for the Lady Comets were Pickett with 16 points, Hallemann with 12, and Brand and Natalie Iberg with nine apiece.

GHS is 21-7 for the season. The Lady Comets can clinch the South Central Conference championship with a win at Carlinville Thursday night.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com. Game time is 6:30 p.m. as only a varsity contest will be played.