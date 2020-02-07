Lady Comets Wrap Regular Season

the Greenville Lady Comets ended their regular season with a 34-30 loss at Carlinville Thursday night.

The varsity girls finished play in the South Central Conference with a 7-2 record and tied for the conference championship.

Despite scoring just two points in the first quarter, the Lady Comets came back and led by as many as five points late in the first half. It was a 14-11 GHS lead at halftime.

Carlinville scored the first six points of the third quarter to regain the lead. Once again the Lady Comets fought back and led by a point after three. Carlinville scored 11 of the next 13 points and stayed in front by making free throws.

Megan Hallemann led GHS in scoring with 12 points.

The Lady Comets completed the regular season with a 21-8 record. They play Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the Carlyle Class 2A Regional.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.