Three Bond County teams played last Saturday in the Pana Sacred Heart IESA eighth grade boys’ basketball regional.

Pocahontas, the second seed in the regional, reached the semifinals. The Indians won their first game over Sorento 52-11, then lost in the semifinal round to Pana Sacred Heart 52-34.

Sacred Heart advanced to the semifinals by defeating Mulberry Grove, 65-20, in a first round game.