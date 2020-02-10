Season Underway For GU Softball

Greenville College’s women’s softball team began its new season over the weekend at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Lady Panthers won one of three games. They lost Friday 8-2. Hannah Hoffman from Carlyle scored one run and Deidra Holzhauer from Nashville produced two hits and drove in a run.

The Lady Panthers’ offense exploded in the first game Saturday, beating Rhodes 15-5 in five innings. For GU, Kayla Zimmerman from Mulberry Grove had two hits, a walk, and scored three runs. Hoffman totaled two runs, three hits and four RBIs. Holzhauer posted three hits, two runs and one RBI.

In the final game, Rhodes rolled past the Lady Panthers 12-0 in five innings.

The Greenville softball women will take some time off and resume the season the week of March 9 with a series of games in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.