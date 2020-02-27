Three Lady Comets Named SCC All-Conference

Three members of the Greenville High School girls’ basketball team have earned honors from South Central conference coaches for their play this past season.

They are Megan Hallemann, Natalie Iberg and Rylee Pickett.

Hallemann, a senior, was selected to the all-conference first team. She was top player in the SCC with the most votes from coaches.

Iberg, a junior, was named to the all-conference second team, finishing sixth among the players in votes.

Senior Rylee Pickett was selected to the all-conference third team.

The Lady Comets were co-champs of the South Central Conference with a 7-2 record.

Hallemann and Pickett earned places in the Lady Comets’ Hall of Fame.

Hallemann is now third all-time in scoring with 1,153 points and second all-time in rebounds with 744. Pickett made the Hall of Fame with 866 points and 208 assists, placing her 11th in all-time scoring and 11th in assists.

Pickett set a new career record by making 38 percent of her three-point attempts.

In her career, Hallemann set records for blocked shots, 557; blocks in a season, 171; and rebounds in a season, 271. She has records with 17 defensive rebounds in a game and 189 defensive rebounds in a season.

Hallemann’s 557 career blocked shots is the sixth most in girls basketball history in the state of Illinois.