Girls High School Basketball Update

The Illinois High School Class 2A girls basketball champion came from this year’s Greenville Sectional.

Pleasant Plains won the state crown over the weekend, beating Chicago Marshall 43-39. Carterville took third place.

In Class 1A, the state champion was Lanark Eastland followed by Lewistown and Hume Shiloh.

In Class 3A girls’ super-sectional action Monday at Springfield, Highland lost, 57-46, to Springfield Lanphier.

The Highland basketball boys played in the Class 3A Triad Regional this week and were edged in overtime by Cahokia, 43-42.

In Class 2A sectional play, Nashville defeated Benton, 49-22, at McLeansboro; and Alton Marquette beat Marshall, 48-37, at Shelbyville.