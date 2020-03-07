High School Basketball Friday Roundup

Illinois high school boys’ basketball post-season play continued Friday night.

The Mater Dei Knights won the Shelbyville Class 2A Sectional to advance to the super-sectional round.

Mater Dei defeated Alton Marquette, 42-27, in the sectional title game. The Knights play Murphysboro in the SIU-Carbondale Super-Sectional at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In another Class 2A sectional championship game, Murphysboro beat Nashville 47-37.

Advancing to the state preliminaries in the three-point showdown were Nolan Heggemeier from Nashville, Michael Byots from Carlinville, and Colin Schmitz from Pana.

In Class 1A sectional finals, Moweaqua Central A & M stopped Effingham St. Anthony, 57-43, at Casey, and Madison beat Winchester, 59-52, at Dupo.

Class 3A and 4A boys’ regionals wrapped up Friday night.

In 3A, Carbondale stopped Centralia, 58-47, at Effingham; and East St. Louis beat Triad, 65-39, at Triad.

Two local players emerged from the three-point showdown at Triad to advance to the sectional round. They are Chad Barker of Highland and Luke Cox of Triad.

In Class 4A regional title games, Collinsville defeated Belleville West, 63-44, at Belleville; and O’Fallon beat Edwardsville, 48-42, at Edwardsville.

Girl’s tournaments wrap up in two classes today at Illinois State in Normal.

In Class 3A, Lombard Montini meets Springfield Lanphier for third place, then Chicago Simeon and Morton battle for the state crown,

In Class 4A, the third place game is Lake Park against Bolinbrook and Palentine Fremd takes on Lincoln-Way West for the championship.