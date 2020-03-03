MG 6th Grade Basketball Team Finishes Undefeated

The Mulberry Grove 6th grade basketball team completed their 2020 season undefeated with a record of 11-0 and two tournament championships. This team of experienced young boys and girls started their season at home versus Ramsey and earned a 42-6 win. The next opponent to fall 47-15 was Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. After another win over Ramsey 41-13, the team rolled into the Mulberry Grove Invitational Tournament to face Patoka and Cowden Herrick/Beecher City. They defeated Patoka 46-20, and won the championship game over CHBC 29-14. The team traveled to Altamont Grade School on February 10 and won 31-14. Their next two games were against St. Elmo-Brownstown and Altamont Lutheran, winning 46-8 and 50-23 respectively.

On February 22 the team traveled to Ramsey to compete in the Ramsey 6th grade invitational. There were 6 teams in the tournament: Ramsey, Patoka, Sandoval, St. Elmo-Brownstown, Altamont Lutheran, and Mulberry Grove. Mulberry Grove won their pool with victories over Altamont Lutheran 40-19 and Patoka 39-8. They played St.Elmo-Brownstown in the championship and were victorious 40-22. During the Ramsey tournament Mulberry Grove had four different players score in double figures: Rowdy Sussenbach, Hagan Henrichsmeyer, Jackson Icenogle and Connor Hartmann. Their balanced offense, tough defense and outstanding team play contributed to their wins this season. Their average margin of victory was 26.3 points per game. The team has been coached the past two years by head coach Kate Rosado and assisted by Becca Oldham. The season record for their combined 5th and 6th grade seasons is 21-1 with four tournament championships (2019-2020 Mulberry Grove 5th & 6th Invitational, 2019 St. Elmo-Brownstown 5th grade tournament, 2020 Ramsey 6th grade tournament).