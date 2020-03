Mulberry Grove has a player in the sectional three-point showdown at Casey this week.

Shooting at the regional level Friday night at Altamont, the Aces’ Wyatt Criner finished in the top four to advance to the next level. Criner is a senior.

The girls’ basketball three-point state finals were at Bloomington.

In the Class 1A final four, Natalie Engelmam from Nokomis finished fourth.

In the Class 2A competition, Austyn Jansen from Breese Central placed third.