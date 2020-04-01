GU Leads All Schools On All-Academic Team

Greenville University led all schools in the number of students on the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference winter all-academic team.

Twenty-nine G.U. students were honored. To be eligible a student must be at least a sophomore with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. They must have been a student at the school at least a year.

Among the Greenville University students are two who formerly performed at Greenville High School. They are Hannah Williams from Sorento and Collin Kessinger from Greenville. Both are in track.

Other area GU students receiving the honor were Nicholas Wollerman of Bingham, Nathaniel Brown of Altamont and Sidney Webster from Effingham.

Greenville University had eight sophomores, six juniors and 15 seniors on the all-academic team. There were 11 athletes in women’s basketball, 10 in men’s track and field, 6 in women’s track and field, and 2 in men’s basketball.