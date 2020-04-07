GU Ties For SLIAC All-Sports Trophy

With spring sports being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference can determine the all-sports trophy for 2019-2020.

Greenville University and Webster University tied for first place with 80 points apiece.

Greenville won conference championships in men’s cross country, women’s volleyball, and indoor men’s track and field, and tied for first in women’s soccer,

GU was second in women’s cross country, indoor women’s track and field and tied for second in men’s basketball. Women’s basketball tied for third.

Athletic seasons that have been cancelled are baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.